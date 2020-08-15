Flash flood warning issued for Northeastern L.A. County amid heavy rain, thunderstorms

View of heavy rain producing thunderstorm near Llano in the Antelope Valley on Aug. 15, 2020. (SoCal Edison via NWS)

A flash flood warning was issued Saturday for Northeastern Los Angeles County due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Antelope Valley area, forecasters said.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m., with the Llano and Lake Los Angeles areas expected to experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially over highways 138 and 18 near Llano,” NWS said in a 1 p.m. alert.

Officials said streets, underpasses, small creeks and other low lying areas could flood.

Radars detected thunderstorm activity “rapidly developing” in northeast area of San Gabriel mountains near Big Pines, extending into adjacent foothills of Antelope Valley around noon.

Thunderstorms are detected on #GOES17 & lightning detection (blue) at 130pm. You can see a definite increase in activity across the San Gabriel Mountains & the Antelope Valley, including plume growth from the #LakeFire. Storms remain active in #SLOCounty also. #CAwx #TADD #LArain pic.twitter.com/yBxpJNgvwo — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 15, 2020

At the time, weather officials said the conditions, along with very gusty and erratic winds, could mean dry lightning that may result in new fire ignitions.

The warnings come amid a heat wave scorching Southern California and with several wildfires burning, including the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest area.

Photos showed a large plume over the Lake Fire, with NWS saying it’s due to “strong surface heating and an unstable atmosphere.”

“Very hot and unstable conditions will bring potential for deep vertical plume growth with existing and new wildfires today. Extreme fire behavior at times with potential for strong downdrafts, with rapid and large fire growth,” NWS Los Angeles said.

Strong thunderstorms are occurring near the highway 138 and 18 intersection in the Antelope Valley at 1pm. Heavy rain with roadway flooding, lightning, and gusty winds are possible. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/mVOZQNf6i7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 15, 2020

Large plume growth over the #LakeFire at midday due to strong surface heating and an unstable atmosphere. This kind of development is likely to occur for the next several days during this strong #heatwave across #SoCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BncuUwDA3X — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 15, 2020

FAWNSKIN — US Forest Service firefighters have responded to a small fire caused by a lightning strike near the Cougar Crest Trail north of Big Bear Lake.



Units are on scene working to extinguish it, and the fire poses no threat to the trail. pic.twitter.com/DtKer6PgXB — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 15, 2020