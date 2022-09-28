The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include:

Desert Center

I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110

State Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 3

Streams and drainages that may be impacted include Seco, Arroyo and Iris washes, as well as Corn Spring Wash and Ship Creek.

The warning for these areas are in effect until 9 p.m.

Additionally, north central Riverside County and southeast San Bernardino County are under Flash Flood warnings until 5:45 p.m. in areas that include:

I-10 around Calimesa, Redlands, Yucaipa and Beaumont

Roadways may become flooded and impassable, with the potential for mud and debris flows on the southwest portion of the El Dorado burn scar.