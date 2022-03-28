Orange County officials issued a mandatory evacuation Monday for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area.

The order, effective at noon, is due to concerns of possible debris flows along or near the burn scar during the storm.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in place for the area through midnight. The County of Orange said the evacuation order will remain in place throughout the time of the National Weather Service’s warning.

The County said hard road closures are in effect during the order, restricting access in and out of the canyons to just public safety and public works vehicles.

Any person with disabilities and those with access and/or functional needs requiring evacuation assistance should call Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Any persons with questions related to the evacuation order may contact the County of Orange Emergency Hotline at 714-628-7085.

The County of Orange Social Services Agency opened a Care and Reception Center on Monday at the Lake Forest Sports Park – 28000 Rancho Parkway, Lake Forest, CA 92630. Directions may be found here.

Household pets will not be accepted by the shelter, but OC Animal Care is open to house dogs, cats and small pets and has accommodations for large animals at the OC Fair and Events Center. For information about other large animal housing arrangements, please call OC Animal Care at 714-935-6848 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 714-259-1122 during after-hours from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.