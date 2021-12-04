Flash mob robbery attempted in Compton: Sheriff’s Department

A group of people tried to rob a business in Compton Saturday afternoon, but employees prevented anything from being stolen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, according to Lt. Rose of the Sheriff’s Department.

“Numerous suspects” entered the business and “displayed firearms” but the business’ employees prevented anything from being stolen, Rose said.

The attempted robbers then fled in multiple cars, but “a shooting took place as a result,” Rose added.

It remains unclear who was shot and who shot them, though Rose said shooter was not a Sheriff’s Department deputy.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, and the incident is still under investigation, Rose said.