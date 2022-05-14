The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to hikers in Rancho Santa Margarita on Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of “expos[ing] his private parts” to two women on the Live Oak Canyon Trail at about 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

“Deputies responded and searched the area, but did not locate the suspect,” the release added.

The suspect is a man in his 20s who is believed to be skinny and of average height with dark, medium-length curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 949-770-6011, or they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).