A firefighter battling a fire that left two people badly injured was also hurt when a flashover occurred inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to reports of smoke in the 1300 block of North Cherokee Avenue around 3 a.m. arrived to find the single-story home on fire.

While battling the blaze, two men were found trapped behind a security gate inside the structure, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Firefighters enter a burning home in Hollywood on Jan. 17, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

Firefighters used forcible entry tools to get to the victims, who were transported to a local hospital.

One of the men was said to be in grave condition, according to the fire department. The second victim was in critical condition.

No further details about the victims were released.

The engine company resumed the firefight but the fire had grown rapidly.

“The crew was inside the structure when a flashover occurred,” the news alert stated.

Four crew members were transported to the hospital for observation, including one firefighter whose ears were burned, the fire department confirmed.

Forty-eight firefighters eventually extinguished the flames in a little over 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.