Flawed construction delays Metro’s $2-billion Crenshaw Line opening until mid-2021

Construction crews work to complete a bridge for the Crenshaw Line along Florence Avenue in Inglewood in 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority acknowledged Friday that flawed construction on a $2.06-billion rail line through South Los Angeles will delay its opening until mid-2021, two years later than originally promised.

The Crenshaw Line is about 95% complete. But construction will not conclude until the end of this year or early 2021 because crews have been forced to redo work along the 8.5-mile route, Metro officials said.

The issues include settlement in walls that support a rail bridge over La Brea Avenue near downtown Inglewood, and flaws in the steel support structure that is supposed to anchor the train tracks on bridges and in tunnels, officials said.

Once construction ends, Metro will need about five months to test the line and train the rail operators. That means passengers will not be able to ride between El Segundo and Mid-City any earlier than May 2021, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.