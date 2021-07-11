Flex Alert issued in SoCal for Monday as heat wave continues

The sun shines over towers carrying electrical lines in South San Francisco in 2007. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As the heat wave continues through Southern California, another statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help stabilize the state’s electric grid.

The California Independent System Operator also issued a Flex Alert over the weekend on Friday and Saturday.

In addition, the ISO issued a Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) for Monday that requires generators to postpone any planned outages for routine equipment maintenance, ensuring that all available resources can be dispatched to the grid.

A Flex Alert is typically issued by the ISO when the electric grid is under stress because of generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures.

It is a call to residents to conserve energy to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts, according to the ISO, which runs most of the state’s electric grid.

Consumers are encouraged to take these specific actions from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the Flex Alert is in effect:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Precautions can also be taken prior to the start of the Flex Alert, according to the ISO. They suggest consumers can:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect, when solar energy is plentiful

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar generation is down

An excessive heat warning remained in effect on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Triple digit temperatures are expected in parts of Southern California with the threat of fire danger in some areas, according o the NWS.

The NWS advise residents to take precautions during these high temperatures by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

The #HEATWAVE will continue through Monday, with highs well into the 100's over interior areas. In addition, elevated to brief fire conditions will affect the interior. Use caution! #SoCal #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/k4P1oTeQ9C — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 11, 2021

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021