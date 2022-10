This year mark’s the U.S. Air Force’s 75th anniversary, and at Edwards Air Force Base, the Air Force Flight Test Museum has been documenting and preserving American aircraft.

But since Sept. 11, 2001, the museum’s position on a military base has meant it’s closed to visitors, so a group of supporters are working to build a new museum open to the public.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 16, 2022.