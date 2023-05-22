An Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California(Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

Angelenos can finally travel aboard a direct flight from Los Angeles County to one of America’s most beautiful places, as Avelo officially launched service between Burbank and Kalispell, Montana.

The Burbank-to-Kalispell flights give Californians the closest direct flight to Glacier National Park, one of the oldest and most-visited parks in the National Park Service.

Avelo announced its planned service to Kalispell in late March, promising affordable fares on these bucket list trips.

The budget airline will operate twice-weekly flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Glacier Park International Airport. Flights will take off Mondays and Fridays aboard a Boeing Next-Generation 737.

The Kalispell airport is just a short drive from the west entrance to Glacier National Park, which was established in 1910 and is home to 700 miles of hiking trails and other attractions.

The National Park Service describes Glacier as a “paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness steeped in human history.” It’s known for its stunning views of “melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and spectacular lakes.”

When the Kalispell routes were initially announced in March, Frank Miller, executive director of Hollywood Burbank Airport, said the new services would give Californians a convenient option to explore a new corner of the country, while giving Montanans the chance to see all that Southern California has to offer.

Those looking to get away from the city and get in touch with nature will soon have two Montana options to scratch that outdoors itch.

In April, Avelo also announced it would be adding weekly direct flights from Burbank to Bozeman, Montana, which is just about an hour north of Gardiner, Montana — home to the Roosevelt Arch, the oldest and original entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Those flights will begin taking off on June 28, on Mondays and Fridays.

Avelo began offering flights under its current brand identity in April 2021, and it currently serves 44 destinations across the U.S., including its hub in Burbank.

In addition to low fares, the budget airline also offers no-fee changes to itineraries, and pick-and-choose payments for additional perks, like priority boarding, additional leg room or checked bags.