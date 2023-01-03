Tuesday is your last chance to experience the 2023 Rose Parade floats in person.

“Floatfest” is a two-mile-long stretch in Pasadena that features 39 floats from the 134th Rose Parade.

Visitors will have a chance to get within feet of the majestic floats along Washington Boulevard near Sierra Madre Boulevard.

“It’s different … It doesn’t do justice on the TV,” one visitor said.

Parade experts will also be on hand to explain each float’s story.

The floats were put out on display following Monday’s parade and will be available to view from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A special showcase lot will house six of the Best in Show award-winning floats, including Donate Life, which won the Sweepstakes award.

Donate Life’s ‘Lifting Each Other Up’ float participates in the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Tickets to “Floatfest” can be purchased online by going to sharpseating.com.

Admission costs $20 – children 5 and under are free – but ticket sales end at 3 p.m. and the last entry time is at 4 p.m. Dogs will not be permitted in the float area.