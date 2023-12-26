Strong swells along the Southern California coast Wednesday will only build later in the week, prompting officials to issue a coastal flood advisory.

Above-average surf between 3 to 5 feet is expected through Wednesday along the Los Angeles County coasts, according to the National Weather Service. Those swells will reach 7 feet along the Ventura County Coasts.

The surf will surge on Thursday, reaching around 10 feet in L.A. County and up to 14 feet in Ventura County, according to the Weather Service.

While the large surf can be a paradise for surfers, officials are urging most beachgoers to stay out of the water due to dangerous rip currents.

The Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory between 3 a.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Sunday, and a coastal flood advisory from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The increased surf is due to a storm building off the California coast that will bring rain to the region later this week.

Los Angeles County residents could see about a .25 of an inch of rain between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.