Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for areas of Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain have developed over the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scars, and flooding is expected, the National Weather Service said.

“The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation, and other loose materials,” according to NWS.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches in the El Dorado and Apple burn scars. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety. Turn around. Don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

On Sunday evening, mudslides in the Lake Hughes area trapped dozens of motorists after heavy rains hit the region.