The ongoing impacts of the former Hurricane Hilary have created a headache for some commuters in the San Fernando Valley.

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed in Sun Valley due to flooding, according to sigalert.com and the California Highway Patrol.

The closure, reported at 4:50 a.m., affects exits 152 (Lankershim Boulevard) and 153A (Shelton Street).

Traffic was backed up to exit 150B (Sunland Boulevard), the site added.

Traffic is being diverted onto Lankershim Boulevard, the CHP said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, though as of about 7 a.m., CHP Officer Kendricks said the HOV and No. 1 lanes had reopened.

The other lanes are expected to reopen later on Monday.