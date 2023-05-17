Some areas of the Southern California coast could see flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

South-facing beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including at least some of the Channel Islands, “are likely to see minor coastal flooding” during and near high tides through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Because the flooding, which began Tuesday evening, occurs at high tide, Southern California residents should be extra careful near 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:40 a.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Thursday.

During those hours, “beach erosion along with water over walkways & parking lots could occur,” the NWS said.

“Stay off rock walls & jetties,” the agency added.