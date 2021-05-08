Flower shortage is driving up costs for Mother’s Day bouquets in L.A.

Andrea Fabian, 4, of Inglewood carries flowers while walking with her mother, Amelia Cruz, along San Pedro Street. There are several factors driving the flower shortage, many of which can be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, industry experts said. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The fragrant scent of roses, lilacs and peonies belied the sweat and stress simmering in L.A.’s Flower District on Friday, where a nationwide flower shortage was driving up demand — and prices — ahead of Mothers’ Day.

By 8 a.m., throngs of shoppers were criss-crossing the alleys of the historic downtown district while vendors scrambled to wrap bouquets and assist long lines of customers.

“Roses in particular are tight,” said Aaron McKinnon, manager of Mayesh, a vendor at the Los Angeles Flower Market. “So are ranunculus and anemones.”

The result is that prices are “sky high,” McKinnon said: A bouquet of 25 roses is running between $30 and $60, depending on the variety, compared with the more typical range of $16 to $30.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.