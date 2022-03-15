The Culver City Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a follow-home robbery during which a victim was pistol-whipped, police said Tuesday.

The robbery, which occurred at about 12:23 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wesley Street, is believed to be a follow-home robbery, and the thieves made off with a Rolex and a phone, police said in a news release.

The alleged robbers, 24-year-old Khalil Thompson and 23-year-old Micah McDonald, were “quickly identified” as suspects and were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning by SWAT team members from the Culver City and Beverly Hills police departments, the CCPD said.

Police found multiple guns, they said.

Thompson and McDonald, who are on parole and “have extensive criminal arrest history, including for burglary, armed robbery, and attempted murder,” are being held for robbery and aggravated assault in this incident, police said.

“Thompson and McDonald are known criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in other follow-home robberies in the region,” the release added.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

A search of jail records showed numerous arrests for Thompson, though his Tuesday arrest did not appear. McDonald’s arrest on Tuesday was listed in jail records, which show that he is being held without bail and that a court date has not been scheduled.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident is asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.