Following backlash, nomination of ‘Dr. Drew’ for L.A. homeless commission pulled

Drew Pinsky speaks onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented by Capital One at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on Jan. 18, 2019, in Burbank, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

A celebrity doctor nominated to a local homeless commission has been pulled from consideration after community members objected and mounted a #DumpDrDrew Twitter campaign accusing him of promoting policies that criminalize homelessness.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday evening that she had withdrawn her nomination for Dr. David Drew Pinsky, more commonly known as “Dr. Drew,” for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a 10-member commission appointed by city and county elected officials.

Barger, who represents the 5th District, said she was dismayed that anyone would question “the appointment of a doctor with a passion for addressing these issues when a new voice is clearly needed.”

She said the nomination and the outcry it generated had become a distraction from important conversations about care for people experiencing homelessness.

