Following computer database failure, California to unveil new COVID-19 reporting system in October

Cars line up at a COVID-19 test site at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 12 in Los Angeles.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A month after a state public health computer database failure caused the distortion of COVID-19 test results across California and disrupted the state’s response to the pandemic, the Newsom administration on Tuesday announced that a new reporting system will be online in October.

The state signed a contract with software company OptumInsight Inc. for a database that will handle all COVID-19 testing results, replacing the troubled California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, or CalREDIE.

Because of a glitch in that system in late July, up to 300,000 test results had not been uploaded to the database, raising doubts about the effectiveness of the state‘s actions taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services director, said the new data repository will be “robust” enough to ensure that the state has the testing information necessary to adequately respond to the pandemic.

