Following outcry, L.A. reinstates COVID-19 testing upended by Union Station film shoot

Following outcry over the cancellation of coronavirus testing at Union Station to make room for a movie shoot, the city scrambled to ensure that the facility was open and accepting patients Tuesday.

In a tweet sent Tuesday just after midnight, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti nixed the controversial decision to close the downtown testing site amid the worst coronavirus surge the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The announcement came after more than 500 Angelenos were informed Monday afternoon that their next-day appointments had been canceled.

A volunteer with the Koreatown-based homeless outreach and advocacy group Ktown for All was one of the people who received the cancellation email Monday from Curative, the largest public testing agency in the city.

Working with @LAFD, @Curative & @MetroLosAngeles, my team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday. The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites, where we offer 38K tests daily. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 1, 2020