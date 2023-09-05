A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor in order to commit a felony, officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and investigators soon identified 43-year-old Christopher Dale Heath as the suspect.
After an investigation, Heath was arrested and booked. He is being held on $30,000 bail.
No further details about the incident were released.
Detectives believe Heath may have victimized others and released a photo of him and his vehicle, a black van.
Anyone who has additional information about Heath, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective Gerania Navarro at 909-890-4904.