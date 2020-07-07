Fontana man arrested after allegedly using Snapchat to contact underage girls for sexual encounters

Matthew Schmitt is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on July 7, 2020.

A Fontana man has been arrested for alleged child pornography and the use of Snapchat to communicate with underage girls to arrange sexual encounters, police said.

Detectives said Matthew Schmitt went by the screen name m_smith6130 on Snapchat. He was taken into custody after investigators served a search warrant at his home in the 14600 block of Texas Court on Tuesday, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices and found evidence relating to the possession of child pornography. Schmitt was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to seduce minors and possession of child pornography.

Police said Schmitt, 33, was on probation for unrelated offenses and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

The Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking the public’s help with identifying any additional victims. Anyone with information can contact Detective Moyer at 909-356-3310 or at JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG .