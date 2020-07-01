Fontana man arrested in connection with shooting of security guard: Police

Phillip Serrano is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on June 30, 2020.

A man has been arrested in the shooting of a security guard in Fontana, police said Tuesday.

Phillip Serrano, 42, of Fontana, was located in Upland and taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to the shooting at about 12:39 a.m. Thursday in the 16800 block of Spring Street.

Police said the security guard was shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Serrano was on Post Release Community Supervision for weapons-related charges, Fontana police said.

He was booked into the county jail.