A San Bernardino County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding eight women, some of whom he developed romantic relationships with, as well as nine businesses.

Over the span of six years, Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Fontana, conned victims into believing that he was a successful business investor, millionaire and former Navy SEAL.

He claimed that he would use the victims’ money and property to support his businesses, fund investments on the victims’ behalf, or pay his purported medical bills, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“To enhance his purported creditworthiness in [the victims’] eyes, he told them lies, such as falsely saying that he had millions of dollars and operated successful businesses, including McDonald’s franchises, a security company and a chain of gyms in Texas,” the DOJ said in a statement. “Campbell also boosted his stature with the victims by falsely telling them he was a successful investor in real estate and Bitcoin, as well as claiming he had served as a Navy SEAL in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.”

However, rather than invest the money in the ways he said he would, Campbell used the money to pay for personal expenses and luxury items for himself, the DOJ said.

One incident that took place in December 2017 saw a victim write Campbell a check for $61,452 that was to be invested in Bitcoin on their behalf. Instead, Campbell made payments on a BMW and Mercedes-Benz that he had leased in a different victim’s name.

“Campbell caused 17 different victims, including eight individuals and nine companies to suffer significant financial losses,” said the DOJ.

The losses caused by Campbell total over $550,000. United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who presided over the case, will schedule a hearing to determine how much restitution is owed to the victims.

Campbell had already pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in October 2022.