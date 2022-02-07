Fontana man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for having sex with underage girl

A Fontana man is facing more than a decade behind bars and will have to pay thousands in restitution for paying a teenager he met on the internet for sex, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Jason Dee Taylor, 42, was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $3,508 in restitution to the victim, whom he met when she was 15 years old.

“Although she initially represented that she was 19 years old, the victim told Taylor almost immediately that she was 16, even though she was 15 years old at the time. In response, Taylor wrote her, ‘I’ll be honest. I like your age, it’s kinda hot,'” the release read.

In April 2020, Taylor twice drove to Santa Barbara County, where he picked up the victim, took her to a hotel and paid her a total of $600 for sex, according to the DOJ.

A family friend of the victim discovered Instagram messages from Taylor later that month, the DOJ said.

“When a member of the victim’s family sent Taylor a message informing him that they were going to report him to law enforcement, Taylor deleted his Instagram account, but not before the family friend had taken screenshots of the incriminating communications,” the release said.

In November 2021, he was convicted of two charges, sex trafficking of a minor and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

“The minor victim was not a fully developed young woman with whom [Taylor] had sex in the heat of the moment, only to find out she was underage,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. “Rather, this was a case where [Taylor] looked for, found, and exploited a teenager who was willing to sell her body for money because that is what he wanted.”