Fontana man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women arrested after cutting his own throat in front of police

A man suspected of sexually assaulting two sleeping women, one of whom was described as being disabled and elderly, was arrested Wednesday.

Raul Alzaga, 28, was taken into custody after residents provided surveillance footage to authorities, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The assault was reported on June 1 at around 1 a.m. at the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue, a news release from the department states.

An investigation determined that Alzaga entered the home of a woman who police described as elderly and disabled, by removing screens from a window and forcing his way into the victim’s room. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Prior to the first alleged assault, Alzaga is accused of entering another home on the same block and sexually assaulting another woman, but was eventually scared off by a family member, police said.

Numerous residents came forward with surveillance images of the suspect both before and after the assaults, which helped in identifying and locating him, Fontana police Chief Billy Green said in a news conference Wednesday.

Related Content Fontana police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 2 women, including disabled victim

Alzaga, who is a documented gang member, was found Wednesday afternoon while driving in the city of Fontana, Green said.

Alzaga and a male passenger fled on foot, leading officials on a chase through residential areas and alleys, where he was eventually cornered by an officer in a yard.

Alzaga refused to surrender and instead began to cut his own throat with a knife, Green said.

“He refused to comply before collapsing ironically into a pile of garbage,” the chief added. He then continued to cut his own neck until officers were able to remove the knife from his hands.

Alzaga was handcuffed by police and then given life saving measures before being transported to a local hospital, Green said.

The passenger that had fled along with Alzaga was also taken into custody and a firearm he had thrown while fleeing was recovered.

A third person, the driver who led police on a short pursuit, was also arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a criminal and for possession of a loaded firearm.

No further information was immediately available.