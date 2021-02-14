Fontana officers fatally shoot man after interrupting home burglary: Police

After interrupting a residential burglary in Fontana, police officers shot and killed a 29-year-old suspect Saturday night, officials said.

Officers were sent to a woman’s home in the area of Justin Street and Heitz Way after getting a report of a burglary in progress.

They arrived to find a man inside the home, and they tried to detain him, Officer Kevin Anderson of the Fontana Police Department said in an email.

The suspect ran from them and a foot pursuit ensued through several neighborhoods.

“Officers located the suspect hiding in an outbuilding and an officer involved shooting occurred,” Fontana police said. “Officers administered medical aid, but the suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting or how many officers opened fire.

Authorities did not release the identity of the man, who they described as being a convicted felon from Rancho Cucamonga.

The shooting will be investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to the Fontana Police Department.