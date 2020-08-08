Fontana organization holds yard sale in support of human trafficking survivors

Tannel Jones founded Operation Transformation in Fontana to help fight human trafficking.

Her group is holding a yard sale 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 14917 Preston Dr. to raise money in support of survivors.

“Sometimes you think you have to do something big,” Jones said. “Just participate to join the fight. A small gesture. Just come and say, ‘Yes, I want to donate. Yes, I want to contribute.’ Just a small contribution will be joining the fight.”

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 8, 2020.