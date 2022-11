Six pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine being transported for destruction (Fontana PD)

On Wednesday, authorities with the Fontana Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit destroyed six pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The department shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the narcotics were taken to an “undisclosed location to be destroyed.”

Drugs seized and destroyed by Fontana Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit. (Fontana PD)

Undisclosed location where seized narcotics were destroyed (Fontana PD)

The street value of the drugs, according to police, was an estimated $49 million.