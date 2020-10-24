Fontana police fatally shoot man who opened fire at them on 10 Fwy during attempted stop: CHP

Fontana police shot and killed a man who opened fire at them on the 10 Freeway in the Loma Linda area during an attempted law enforcement stop, officials said Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes near the Tippecanoe Avenue off-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Fontana police found a wanted man in the Colton area and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but he did not yield, prompting a pursuit.

Officials did not provide any information about what the person was suspected of.

“They traversed onto the 215 freeway at Mount Vernon, with road closure signs that were knocked over by that suspect vehicle,” CHP Officer Ramon Duran said.

The man exited his vehicle on the eastbound 10 Freeway and started shooting at the officers, who then fired back, Duran said.

Video from the scene shows a white sheet over what appeared to be a body on the ground. None of the officers involved suffered any injuries, authorities said.

Just before midnight, Caltrans announced shutting down both directions of the 10 Freeway west of Tippecanoe Avenue due to police activity. In a 7:50 a.m. tweet Saturday, the agency said the eastbound lanes in the Loma Linda and Redlands area will remain closed for four more hours and urged motorists to use the 60 or 210 Freeway to avoid delays.

Authorities provided no further information about the shooting or the man who died, including his identity.

Avoid eastbound 10 in Loma Linda/Redlands. Police activity for approximately 4 more hours. Use 60 or 210 for detour to avoid delays. https://t.co/eDK2KFPKo0 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) October 24, 2020