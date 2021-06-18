Fontana police seek additional victims after registered sex offender caught following, photographing girl at Target

Moises Munoz, 42, of San Bernardino is seen in photos released by the Fontana Police Department on June 18, 2021.

Fontana police are seeking potential additional victims of a registered sex offender accused of following an underage girl at a Target store earlier this month.

On June 2, the underage victim was shopping at Target with her mother, when the pair noticed a man following them in the store and pointing his cellphone camera at them, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Target’s loss prevention officers also noticed the man and began recording him for evidence purposes, according to police. He was also seen taking pictures of multiple other women at the store.

The man was identified as Moises Munoz, 42, of San Bernardino, according to Officer Kevin Anderson, and is a registered sex offender.

Munoz managed to flee from the store before officers made contact with him, the department said.

Investigators located him “at a later time” in the city of San Bernardino, and he was placed under arrest, Fontana Police said.

Additional evidence, including photos of other women at other locations, was found on Munoz’s cellphone.

Munoz is currently on parole for sex crime violations and is a sex registrant, according to the department.

He was released from jail in 2019, according to California’s Megan’s Law website, an online registry of sex offenders. He has previously used the name Jesse Hernandez as an alias, records show.

Munoz is now facing charges of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 and violation of parole, San Bernardino County booking records show. Bail is set at $50,000 and Munoz is due back in court on Monday.

Anyone with further information regarding the suspect or other victims, is asked to contact Detective Macias at 909-350-7730 or cmacias@fontana.org.