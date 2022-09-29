Police investigate a road-rage incident near an elementary school in Fontana on Sept. 29, 2022. (KTLA)

A Fontana elementary school was temporarily locked down Thursday morning after a road-rage incident occurred nearby, police said.

The incident occurred near Hemlock Street and Walnut Avenue, but it is unclear exactly what happened.

Cecilia Lucero Solorio Elementary School was locked down, but the order was lifted shortly after, Fontana police said.

“The school was not involved and there was no danger at the school,” authorities indicated.

Police remained at the scene around 12:30 p.m., along with a pickup truck that appeared to have at least one damaged window, aerial video from Sky5 showed.