A Fontana man who worked as a youth softball coach has been arrested on allegations that he sexually abused a young girl, and now investigators are searching for additional possible victims.

Joel Sanchez Madrigal, 47, was was arrested Sunday in Bloomington by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Joel Sanchez Madrigal, 47, of Fontana is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl and investigators are seeking additional victims or witnesses to come forward. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Madrigal became the subject of an investigation following allegations that he was in contact with a 12-year-old girl, committed “lewd acts” by force and attempted to commit “sexual penetration with a foreign object.”

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, adding that he served as a girl’s softball coach in the area.

Anyone with information about Madrigal, or any victims who have not been identified, is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-782-7463.

Madrigal was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was being held on $120,000 bail, but jail records indicate he was released from custody without bail on Monday.