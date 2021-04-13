Fontana softball coach arrested on suspicion of molesting 3 victims

Osbaldo Gonzalez is shown in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on April 13, 2021.

A Fontana man who worked as a softball coach for a traveling team has been arrested after allegedly molesting three victims, officials said Tuesday.

Three victims accused Osbaldo Gonzalez, 44, of having molested them “on multiple occasions over the last 5 to 6 years” Fontana police said in a news release.

Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted the victims at his home and on other occasions while traveling with the softball team.

He was arrested and booked on Friday, police said.

No further details about the victims or the alleged crimes have been released.

Anyone with additional information about Gonzalez is encouraged to call Detective Macias at 909-350-7730.