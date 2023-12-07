Street vendors have filed a lawsuit against the city of Fontana for allegedly violating their civil rights.

The lawsuit stems from a city ordinance passed in October that allows officers to arrest and charge unlicensed vendors. Some vendors say the ordinance is discriminatory.

This ordinance, meant to crack down on unlicensed street vendors, is now under scrutiny as a lawyer claims it is unlawful. The lawyer filing the governmental tort claim alleges that the city has engaged in discriminatory practices targeting street vendors. According to the claim, in the middle of the year, the city engaged in a campaign that included discarding vendors’ foods and using excessive force on street vendors.

The governmental claim states that on Oct. 10, the Fontana City Council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that is unconstitutional and was passed to unlawfully target street vendors.

“Passing unlawful laws, passing unlawful ordinances, and passing unlawful laws that target street vendors, including a law which essentially allows the city to take someone’s property and throw it away. That is in violation of someone’s 4th Amendment rights, property rights, and life, liberty and property, the rights that we all have in this country under our Constitution,” said Christian Contreras, the lawyer who filed the suit.

The claim also alleges that activists advocating for street vendors’ rights were unlawfully arrested in retaliation for exercising their First Amendment rights and had malicious prosecutions initiated against them. Some of those arrests happened on Oct. 24, as captured in video at the time.

The city, however, maintains that the ordinance’s goal is to help protect the community by more effectively regulating the sale of food goods and merchandise, creating a health and safety danger.

The ordinance applies to vendors who do not have a valid and displayed health permit from the San Bernardino County Health Department. Previously, perishable foods were taken from authorized vendors.

With the new ordinance, the city says if they approach a new vendor, they will provide education and give them 30 minutes to pack up. If officers confront a repeat offender, that vendor’s equipment could be confiscated for 60 days and the vendor could also face misdemeanor charges, a $1,000 fine or six months in prison if they interfere with personnel who take their items.

The city allocated nearly $600,000 for a company called 4Leaf to assist with the city’s code enforcement.

KTLA reached out to the city today, and they stated that at this time, they did not have a comment or statement as they still have to review the complaint.