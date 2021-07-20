Fontana woman arrested on suspicion of child abuse of 10-month-old baby with fractured arm

A Fontana woman was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse of a 10-month-old baby, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Investigators from the Fontana station were made aware Sunday that the baby suffered a fractured arm and made contact with 20-year-old Ana Karen Gonzalez, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The relationship between Gonzalez and the child, and the details of how she was injured, were not disclosed by sheriff’s officials.

Gonzalez was arrested after an extensive investigation and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

She was released after posting $50,000 bond on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident, or additional victims, can contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.