Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

They were set to play two concerts in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 2022, the latter of which was sold out.

The announcement was posted Tuesday morning:

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The tour included U.S. and international shows through December 2022.

Their last performance with Hawkins was last week at Lollapalooza in Argentina. Days later, the band announced that Hawkins unexpectedly died on Friday.

The 50-year-old drummer was said to have 10 medicines and psychoactive substances in his body at his time of death, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement Saturday.

The statement, however, did not establish a cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.