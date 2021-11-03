Food delivery driver shot while trying to fill order in La Mirada area

A female food delivery driver was shot while apparently trying to fill an order in the La Mirada area late Tuesday.

Buena Park police initially received a call of a gunshot wound victim near the intersection of Orangethorpe and Knott avenues about 11:40 p.m., Sgt. Bret Carter said.

Arriving officers found that the victim had driven to the location after being shot somewhere in the La Mirada area, Carter said.

Investigators later determined the victim was working on a food delivery when she noticed she was being followed by someone in another vehicle, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said.

A person in the other vehicle then pulled out a gun and opened fire, Koerner said. As she tried to get away, the gunman fired again, this time striking the victim.

She was transported to UCI Medical Center in unknown condition after driving to the Buena Park location and calling 911.

She was later listed in stable condition at the hospital, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA.

The victim normally works for DoorDash and was out filling a delivery order Tuesday night, her mother Sharonda said.

Authorities said the shooting is possibly related to another incident that occurred Tuesday near the intersection of Colima and Telegraph roads in the city of Whittier.

In that incident, a driver was also followed by a vehicle and shot at but was not struck, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver sedan in both incidents but that is the only connection at this point, the Sheriff’s Department stated.