With the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, thousands of supporters for both California teams are in Inglewood to show their support.

While the matchup is a home game for the Rams, plenty of 49ers fans made the trip south for the game.

The winning team will advance to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, which will also be played at SoFi Stadium in two weeks.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 30, 2022.