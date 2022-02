Thousands of football fans converged on downtown Los Angeles Saturday for the opening day of the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Activities, shopping, football stars and even the Lombardi Trophy itself provided fun for the whole family.

The event will continue on Sunday, Feb. 6, and return for Feb. 10-12.

For information, visit the Super Bowl Experience’s website.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 5, 2022.