Foothill residents on alert as Santa Ana winds threaten to fuel 11,000-acre Bobcat Fire

Residents in the foothill communities below the Bobcat Fire remain on alert Wednesday morning as crews continue to battle the fast-moving wildfire in the Angeles National Forest.

Hot and dry weather conditions combined with expected gusty Santa Ana winds have officials warning residents in Monrovia, Duarte, Bradbury, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena and Altadena to be ready to evacuate Wednesday if needed.

The areas of Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mount Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon, and Monrovia Canyon are already under evacuation orders.

The fire had scorched 11,456 acres and was 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s fire information website.

A red flag warning is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday and a wind advisory has been issued until 3 p.m. for the areas impacted by the wildfire. Forecasters are expecting widespread 20 to 30 mph winds in many mountain areas, the National Weather Service stated.

The Angeles National Forest will be closed to all general activity until Sept 14, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Portions of State Route 2 and State Route 39 are closed as a result of the fire, Caltrans tweeted. It is unclear how long the closures will remain in place.

#BobcatFire: State Route 2 also closed from Islip Saddle to Big Pines, east of State Route 39. (This section of closure maintained by Caltrans District 8.) https://t.co/lDNWPyLXtH — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 9, 2020

The Bobcat fire started shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A smoke advisory has been issued for portions of Los Angeles County. More information can be found on the AQMD website.