For 1st time in nearly 100 years, San Diego Marine Corps boot camp will train women recruits

In this file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Sgt. Subrina Dickerson leads a small pack of female recruits during run a three mile run during a physcial training test Feb. 19, 2003, at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. (Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will accept women for recruit training early next year, the Marine Corps said Monday.

The recruit company, designated “Lima,” will serve as a “proof of concept” to demonstrate to the Marine Corps what will be required for sustained integrated recruit training in San Diego, according to the Marines. The recruits will report to the depot Feb. 12.

“This is the first time we are able to give Marines who graduate from MCRD San Diego the same integrated experience that many of their peers at Parris Island [in South Carolina] have received already,” Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the commanding general of the depot, said in a statement. “[This] will get us one step closer to understanding the facilities and personnel needed to make this a sustained reality.”

The Marine Corps’ plans were first reported Monday by news site Military.com.

