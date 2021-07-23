For a Black LAPD officer, police reckoning brings pressure

LAPD Officer Michael Silva, pictured at home, says being a Black cop has been tough this year, but he’s still optimistic about the profession.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Officer Michael Silva stood stoically on the steps of LAPD headquarters one night last fall as several young protesters, two in horror masks, taunted him with racial slurs and flashed the middle finger in his face.

The demonstrators, who were Black, were protesting a grand jury decision not to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home in Louisville, Ky. Silva, who is also Black, normally patrolled some of L.A.’s most impoverished neighborhoods, but that evening, he had been given protest duty.

As the slurs landed, Silva appeared unfazed, even calm, as a video of the encounter that later went viral shows. But his brain was working overtime, he said, trying to focus on his training while processing thoughts about the rage directed at him.

Silva watched the protesters’ eyes and hands for threats but saw none. The young men were just venting frustration and anger — which Silva could understand — in an immature way, he thought.

