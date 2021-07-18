For the first time ever, the Orange County Fair sold out on Saturday and more days are on track to do the same so buying tickets in advance is a must, officials announced.

After being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, fairgoers finally got to step back inside the fairgrounds on Friday for opening day. But because of limited daily capacity this year, the second day of opening weekend sold out, according to a news release from the O.C. Fair & Event Center.

🚨 ALERT – We are SOLD OUT today (Saturday, July 17) 🚨

Get your Fair Admission Tickets for tomorrow (Sunday, July 18) ASAP so you don't miss out on opening weekend of the 2021 OC Fair 🎡 https://t.co/uhiftoLc0d pic.twitter.com/P7f6IyB1VK — ocfair (@ocfair) July 17, 2021

To avoid being turned away from the fun, guests are urged to buy tickets well in advance.

Tickets for the O.C. Fair, which runs through Aug. 15, can be purchased at ocfair.com or through the O.C. Fair 2021 mobile app.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$12 general admission for Wednesday and Thursday

$14 general admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

$7 for children 6-12 years old and seniors 60 and over

Free for children 5 and younger

Capacity will be limited daily and is capped at 45,000 fairgoers. Face masks are required indoors for unvaccinated guests, officials said.

General parking for the fair, located at 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa, will be $10, according to the news release.

The fair will be open each day at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays. It will stay open until midnight on weekends.