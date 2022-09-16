Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week.

But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news.

After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue teams along with San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel, located a missing dog and reunited it with its family.

The Fire Department said Chloe, a shaggy black dog who had been missing for several days, was found in a “void space surrounded by dense mud and debris.”

A family in Forest Falls was reunited with their dog who went missing when an intense storm brought flooding and debris flows to the area. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Video of her reunion with her family was shared by the Fire Department on social media.

The video shows Chloe overwhelmed with joy as she bounces and shakes with excitement and covers her owners with licks and affection.

“This is a very sweet dog and I’m very glad that we were able to help you guys out,” one fire official can be heard saying in the video.

Forest Falls was at the center of an intense storm that brought flash flooding and mudslides on Monday.

Authorities determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by the flash floods. In Forest Falls, six homes were destroyed.

On Friday, search and rescue crews located and recovered the body of a 62-year-old woman who was swept away by moving water and mud on Monday.

Cleanup efforts continued Friday and were expected to be ongoing for several weeks.

San Bernardino County will host a local assistance center for residents of the impacted areas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yucaipa Community Center.