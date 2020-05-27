Former aide to L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar aide to plead guilty in bribery scheme

George Esparza, a former aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the federal “pay-to-play” corruption probe at City Hall, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Esparza, 33, admitted to participating in several schemes, including one that centered on a massive downtown real estate project being developed by a Chinese company owned and run by a Chinese billionaire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The developer provided Esparza and his boss financial benefits during more than a dozen trips to casinos in Las Vegas and Australia, investigators said.

“Between June 2014 and January 2018, defendant Esparza personally accepted at least approximately $32,000 in gambling chips, plus flights on private jets and commercial airlines, stays at luxurious hotels, expensive meals and alcohol, spa services, event tickets, and escort services,” federal prosecutors said.

