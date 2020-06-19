Former aides to L.A. councilman Huizar agree to $200,000 deal to end lawsuits, lawyer says

Councilman Jose Huizar, shown at a council meeting in February, has been accused by a former aide of sexual harassment.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Two former aides to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar have agreed to settle their discrimination lawsuits against the city for a combined $200,000, their attorney said this week.

Under the proposed settlement, the city will pay former Huizar aide Mayra Alvarez $150,000 to end her case, which alleged she was the victim of discrimination and other forms of misconduct, said Terrence Jones, the lawyer for Alvarez. Pauline Medina, another former staffer who lodged similar claims, is on track to receive $50,000, he said.

The city’s claims board met Thursday in closed session to consider the proposed settlement in the Alvarez case, which will proceed to the City Council for approval. Jones said he did not believe the Medina settlement has to go to the board. The settlements would also resolve claims against Huizar in his “personal capacity,” the attorney said.

The city has not publicly announced a deal. Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer, said Thursday that “the details regarding settlements are confidential until approved by council, and if required approved by the court.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com