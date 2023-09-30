A former City councilmember in Anaheim has died, the city announced.

According to a release from City of Anaheim, Jordan Brandman was found unresponsive at his home in Anaheim on Friday night by authorities conducting a welfare check.

“It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Jordan Brandman,” said Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken. “Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing.”

Jordan Brandman as seen in an undated photo. (City of Anaheim)

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. The Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

There were no signs of foul play at Brandman’s home, authorities said.

Brandman serves on the Anaheim City Council from 2012 to 2016. He was elected again to the City Council in 2018 before resigning in Aug. 2021.

He most recently served as the Director of Labor Relations at the Building Industry Association of Southern California in Irvine.