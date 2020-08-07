Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in Tyler Skaggs case

Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to court documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Skaggs, 27, died in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room July 1 before the Angels played the Texas Rangers. He was discovered on his bed, fully clothed, with no signs of trauma.

A toxicology report by the Tarrant County medical examiner found the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. The medical examiner listed the cause of death as “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” meaning he choked on his vomit.

“It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs’] system, [Skaggs] would not have died,” an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Kay said.

