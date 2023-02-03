A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to jail on Thursday for shooting his neighbor in 2017.

The officer, Trever Dalton, 50, is facing one year in jail and 36 months of formal probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Dalton was an off-duty CHP officer when he got into a dispute with his neighbor on Dec. 4, 2017, authorities said.

During the confrontation, Dalton fired two shots at the victim, Sorin Popescu, striking him in the lungs and liver, officials said.

Popescu testified at a 2018 preliminary hearing that Dalton appeared to be drunk and threw an empty can of beer at him during the confrontation, according to the Associated Press.

Dalton went home, but a short time later, Popescu was struck in the back by a single bullet. Another neighbor testified that he saw Dalton with a gun before the shooting.

Dalton claimed he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time. He resigned from the CHP in 2019 and plead not guilty to the charges.

On Oct. 17, 2022, Dalton was found guilty of all charges during a court trial, including using a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, court documents state.

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecutor initially asked the court to sentence Dalton to nine years in prison.